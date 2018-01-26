The MIT scientist said with Rue La La, one challenge was to price goods that were new to the market. “The company refers to them as ‘first-exposure’ items, and they account for the majority of its sales,” Simchi-Levi noted in the report. “For example, in one department, about half of the first-exposure items sold out before the end of the event — suggesting that Rue La La could have raised prices on those items while still achieving high sell-through.”

Simchi-Levi went on to say that on the other hand, “many first-exposure items sell less than half of their inventory by the end of the sale period, indicating that their prices may have been too high.”

The MIT team deployed Simchi-Levi’s three-step process over a period of time and the results were surprising. “We quantified the financial and market impacts of our tool for styles in various price ranges using a field experiment with Rue La La that lasted six months and that included 6,000 products,” he said in the report. “In the end, the decision support software led to a 10 percent increase in revenue for the company. This increase in revenue translated into a direct impact on profit and margin.”