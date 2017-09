Moda Operandi's new The World Of is an exercise in brand-immersion, a vehicle for presenting the breadth of a luxury label's assortment, including women's ready-to-wear, handbags and shoes, children's wear, home and men's wear, bowing in June. Deborah Nicodemus, Moda Operandi's chief executive officer, said the e-commerce site's assortment will increase by 35 percent with the additions of home and men's wear.Moda's business consists of emerging designers and luxury brands. The World Of targets the latter, encompassing both of Moda's business channels — trunk show preorders, which allow customers to buy items from the runways, and in-season boutiques.The World Of introduced Bottega Veneta to Moda shoppers. Other brands include Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Lanvin and Balmain."I don’t see the businesses cannibalizing each other. Emerging talent is much different than luxury brands. This will be incremental sales. We’ll have a lift of 30 to 40 percent in nonapparel," Nicodemus bullishly predicted, noting that luxury handbags and shoes have grown by 40 percent. "Men’s will be an incremental lift of 30 percent. Men’s typically represents 30 to 40 percent of a luxury brand's business."Emerging talent positions Moda as a very modern experience and gives clients a sense of discovery," she added. "I want to give customers the same type of experience with luxury brands. That’s why we’re going to such extremes to elevate the experience for luxury brands. The World Of will present them through an editorial lens, with inspirations from the designers, interviews and quotes."Nicodemus said The World Of is a "unique shopping destination where brands are showcased. Other e-commerce players put their own spin on it. The World Of will present the entirety of a house. Based on the offering, it will allow clients to completely submerge themselves in a brand."Romancing the merchandise is key, Nicodemus said, because "our site isn't about a transaction, it’s about discovery. The client spends time and purchases more than $1,200 on average. She shops on our site more than seven times a year."Moda's sales for the third quarter are ahead 63 percent over the same period last year, Nicodemus said. "This is our debut and we're expanding the women's business. The next phase is the addition of men's. In January and February, we’ll purchase men's in-season, then have men’s trunk shows in June in conjunction with the men's in-season boutique business. With The World Of, we're putting a stake in the ground."