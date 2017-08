The semiannual textile show Munich Fabric Start announced its extension of this year’s services and products portfolio via Munich Apparel Source, which will offer a narrower focus on manufacturing and sourcing opportunities for attendees. The show runs from Sept. 5 to 7 in Munich, and is colocated with Bluezone and Keyhouse.

Munich Fabric Start will launch fall 2018 collections and feature more than 1,000 suppliers, 90 of which are international, first-time exhibitors. Attendees can peruse more than 800 fabric offerings and 280 international suppliers from 36 countries. The show will also showcase its Design Studio, which offers proprietary prints and design solutions.