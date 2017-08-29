Post-online purchase solution provider Narvar said today that it acquired GoPigeon, an end-to-end logistics management platform that is based in Bengaluru, India.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Amit Sharma, founder and chief executive officer of Narvar, told WWD that the acquisition “scales our global growth” at a time “when e-commerce sales continue to expand.” Sharma noted that the deal will also help the company by “seeding its market position in the Asia-Pacific region.”

“This acquisition advances Narvar’s platform development with additional engineering talent and furthers the company’s position as the market leader, which powers two billion experiences for more than 125 million consumers per year after they click and buy,” the company said in a statement.

Sharma said the end-user goal of the company is to “simplify the lives of consumers, regardless of where they live. Having grown our business in North America, we are now well-positioned to scale our platform to international markets. Bringing on GoPigeon allows us to realize this vision more quickly and respond to the growing demand from current clients and prospects to bring great post-purchase experiences to their customers worldwide.”

Acquiring GoPigeon follows a year of “significant growth” for Narvar. The company said, without citing exact figures, that its revenue has tripled over the past 12 months, and that is has added over 100 new customers in 2017 “including Amway, Chandon, The Real Real and Tumi.” As a result, the firm’s client base now includes over 400 retailers and brands “including 40 of Internet Retailer’s Top 100″ companies.

This growth is being driven in part by Narvar’s investment in product development, notably targeted at emerging consumer channels including AI-powered chatbots,” the company said, adding that it powers bots on Facebook Messenger for 370 retailers, “which have facilitated 3.8 million incremental brand interactions within months of launch.”

