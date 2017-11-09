Negative Underwear is linking up with Matches.Until now, the buzzy three-year-old lingerie brand has made a virtue of going it alone — in more ways than one.The company is self-funded by cofounders Marissa Vosper and Lauren Schwab, creating a dynamic that’s demanded strategic and financial discipline. And at least until now, Negative has always gone directly to the consumer through its web site. That’s given Vosper and Schwab a strong sense of who their customers are and what they want.But now, the duo sees their brand as on sure enough footing to make the leap to wholesale and went with U.K.-based Matches, which launches the brand today.“As a business, we’ve always believed that Negative was direct-to-consumer at its core, but not necessarily exclusively so,” Vosper said.Matches will help the U.S.-centric Negative dip its toes in international waters and also drive a little more volume to keep its production machine humming and meet minimum requirements at factories.Vosper said the brand has had plenty of wholesale suitors, but the company went with Matches because it’s a “curated luxury retailer” with a tailored selection.That’s the opposite of the lingerie-buying experience at many brick-and-mortar retailers, which Vosper described as “crowded and cramped and over-assorted and uncomfortable.”“Lingerie is a niche space and from our perspective, a lot of the way that retailers sell lingerie is broken and we don’t want to be part of an old world system of selling lingerie,” she said. “We want to be on a platform that’s known for bringing newness to the table.”It’s a big step for Negative, which is part of the second wave of vertically integrated digitally native brands — following in the footsteps of Warby Parker and Bonobos. Like those two brands, Negative is starting to expand beyond its roots, while also trying to keep a close hold on the relationship its developed with its customer.One key consideration for Negative while choosing a partner was customer experience and Vosper and Schwab wanted to ensure that the people who bought the brand anywhere got plenty of tender loving care.
The relationship with Matches could help fuel the next leg of the brand’s growth.
“With any wholesale partnership, you want to see how things go before you commit to being life-line friends,” Vosper said.And Matches liked the product.“I loved that comfort was the center of their ethos and then obviously they are very stylish as well, which helps,” said buyer Chelsea Power. “I think that the fabrication and comfort will appeal to our customer as she is always on the go — traveling, working hard, etc. — and needs her underpinnings to mirror her lifestyle. I loved the essaouira mesh, it felt really new and modern and unlike anything else I had seen.”
Celestine, a new restaurant in Dumbo by Matthew Maddy and Nico Arze is all about the eastern Mediterranean during the late ’60s/early ’70s. Using a sweeping view, the two wanted to create a space that feels residential rather than commercial. The restaurants vibe, warm and simple, is meant to complement the food, pictured here, giving Celestine a handmade and approachable feel. #wwdeye (📷: George Chinsee)
@ralphlauren’s portrait is getting a home inside the @smithsonian National Portrait Gallery as part of its “Recent Acquisitions” exhibit. The show, which includes figures who have made lasting contributions to the fields of medicine, music, art, literature and social justice, are represented through various mediums. Lauren’s portrait is a choreographic print shot by photographer Mark Seliger in 2002 and is included as he enters the 50th anniversary of his company. See the exhibit on display from November 17 to December 4. #wwdfashion (📷: Mark Seliger)
Claridge’s, the iconic five-star hotel in London, has long been an arbiter of restrained British opulence and has held firm to a tradition of feeding royalty and commoners alike. The hotel’s executive chef Martyn Nail and author Meredith Erickson released a cookbook that showcases the famed kitchen’s fare like their signature scones –– which they sell more than 150,000 of in one year. Get the full recipe on WWD.com. #wwdeye
To create her iconic style, Jackie Kennedy often worked directly with designer Oleg Cassini on her wardrobe as First Lady of the United States. Tomorrow, a selection of sketches done for Jackie by artist Irwin Karabell for Cassini will be put up for auction at Dolye’s in New York. The rare archive includes original drawings, fabric swatches and handwritten design notes from Jackie. See more of the sketches on WWD.com. #wwdeye #wwdnews
@swellbottle, launched in 2010 by Sarah Krauss, has one mission: to rid the world of plastic water bottles. The ubiquitous S’well bottle was born when Krauss found a need in the market for a bottle that was both stylish and utilitarian. Now 7 years old, S’well is collaborating with @libertylondon. Six water bottle designs will feature Liberty London Fabric prints in mixtures of florals and paisleys. Here, a look at the fall 2017 collaboration, which launches on November 21. Tag a S’well fan!
For spring 2018, designers fused delicate, translucent fabrics and workwear-inspired elements together to make unexpected yet powerful collections. (📷: @alfredo_piola; Styled by @mayteallende) #wwdfashion