Despite a consumer demand for more “seamless” and integrated shopping experiences across all channels, a report released today conducted by researchers at NewStore showed a lack of clienteling capabilities at the store level.

The “Omnichannel Report” by the modular cloud platform provider showed that 19 percent of retail brands provided clienteling information to store associates while 7 percent of the companies “offer shared access for store associates to view a customer’s online shopping cart.”

The report was released in conjunction with the National Retail Federation’s annual “Big Show” in New York City.

The company said the report ultimately “reveals a stark disconnect between consumer expectations and retail’s ability to deliver omnichannel.” The company said that researchers “mirrored” a typical shopping trip, “evaluating mobile web sites, native apps and in-store technology at 140 luxury, lifestyle and apparel brands to find the end-to-end experience consumers desire does not exist.”

Phil Granof, chief marketing officer at NewStore, said the “power to affect serious change in retail begins and ends with consumers. They don’t compartmentalize experiences based on channels — it’s all one brand to them.”

NewStore said consumers show a preference for buying from a brand that “leverages their customer profile and past shopping behaviors to enhance their current experience.”

“Physical and digital retail are still worlds apart,” said Stephan Schambach, founder and chief executive officer of NewStore. “The brands that will win are those that aim to create a store experience like Apple with the shopping convenience of Amazon.”

The company said other notable findings from the report showed that just one percent of the brands studied “practiced up-selling or cross-selling based on customer purchase behavior or browsing behavior.”

