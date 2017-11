It’s 8 a.m. in New York City and a spandex-clad SoulCycle instructor is doing body rolls on her spin bike. Her pedaling doesn’t miss a beat to the Whitney Houston remix booming from the speakers.Despite the cacophony of noise and distractions — there’s a different dance-spin-hybrid-thing every 20 seconds — Stephan Schambach, founder and chief executive officer of NewStore, remains composed and appears unperturbed by the varying levels of intensity demanded from the highly enthusiastic fitness instructor.[caption id="attachment_11044625" align="aligncenter" width="380"] Stephan Schambach[/caption]This cucumber-calm sensibility is consistent with Schambach’s approach to his daily rigors, which currently encapsulate broadening NewStore’s footprint in a highly organic, intuitive nature. This isn’t his first foray into delivering new solutions to near-devastated retailers. Having started Demandware — before selling it to Salesforce for $2.8 billion in 2016 — Schambach is one of the founding fathers of e-commerce as it's known today.

"Like with many industries, there are several aspects of our business and product that have to come together in the commerce world in order to produce a global solution. Silicon Valley, New York City and Boston have distinct benefits for start-up companies when it comes to venture capital," said Schambach. "Having a company headquartered in the U.S. is an advantage even in international markets, and I’ve leveraged that for years. We are currently selling only into the U.S. market, and when we are ready for expansion into brands selling overseas, our Berlin location will be an ideal beachhead for expansion into the European market."

From deciphering the best way to endure a grueling set of hills during spin class to approaching the complexities current to many retailers and brands, Schambach comes at these challenges as an investigator for the solutions, not a deal maker or fix-all.

"NewStore's growth will be driven by the digitization of retail. Gone are the days of shopping on your desktop computer and waiting patiently for the mailman to deliver a package. Today’s modern shopper spends more time on their mobile device than any other activity. Eighty percent of time spent on smartphones is spent in apps, and studies show that nearly half of the people who shop on mobile prefer using apps over the mobile browser," Schambach said.