Noble Biomaterials, a smart fabric solution company, teamed up with The Lenzing Group to create a range of sustainable high-performance textiles with its silver-based, antiodor technology.

The collaboration will enable activewear brands to embrace a more natural textile alternative to polyester, which is frequently used in technical knits. Lenzing, which manufactures botanic cellulose fibers, equips Noble Biomaterials with a textile blend for “active-lifestyle applications" that preserves freshness and can be washed less frequently.