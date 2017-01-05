Of the many hot topics that will be presented during NRF later this month, artificial intelligence ranks high among the most pressing innovations. Companies from all corners of the industry including behemoth Google and ADS Reality, a product and magazine-scanning technology provider are unveiling next steps for artificial intelligence technology.

With consumers nimbly shifting from device to device and demonstrating ever-shifting shopping behavior, artificial intelligence facilitates speedy tracking of data and seamless point-of-sale processing among other services. Solution providers are scrambling to offer artificial intelligence to customers as the consumer climate becomes even more saturated and competitive.

Listed below are top company booths to visit during NRF that will be introducing new artificial intelligence applications and offerings.