Oracle has announced a variety of updates to its software, Oracle Big Data Platform Cloud. The features include data analysis, machine-learning data augmentation and cloud-based data integration."Big Data initiatives are an important part of growing an organization, but the process is still complex and challenging for everyone involved," said Greg Pavlik, senior vice president and chief technology officer of Oracle Cloud Platform. "By delivering an end-to-end, unified platform that simplifies and accelerates Big Data analytics projects in the cloud, we are minimizing challenges and helping customers increase their rate of success. Our vision is to empower our customers to analyze any type of data from any source for everyone."With the newly minted technology to collect, segment and analyze data, Oracle's software relieves time-consuming tasks and removes opportunity for human error. What's more, users will be able to deploy self-service visualization and self-learning mobile analytics that deliver rich, actionable insights."Oracle Big Data Cloud also now includes Oracle Big Data Connectors to provide faster and easier data movement between Oracle Database and data lakes," an Oracle spokesman said. "Additionally, Oracle Event Hub Cloud also delivers a fully automated way to persist streaming data into Oracle Storage Cloud and integrates with Oracle Data Integration Platform Cloud, helping to make building data lakes in the cloud both easier and cheaper than ever before."As retailers collect larger amounts of data through omnichannel platforms, deploying the appropriate software to organize, analyze and predict future shopper behavior will become even more of necessity. Data collection should not be viewed as a silver bullet to resolve various challenges encountered by various retailers and brands. Instead, it's best when perceived as a tool to both alleviate time and accelerate the execution of vetted, analytics-approved strategies.