Taiwanese textile manufacturers launched a series of sustainable and technical fabrics at this year’s Outdoor Retailer Summer Market, an annual show that showcases the latest technologies in the outdoor industry. The event was held in Salt Lake City July 23 through 26.

The show’s "Taiwan New Products Launch" spotlighted four of the nation’s leading textiles manufacturers: Singtex Industrial Company Ltd.; Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd.; Far Eastern New Century Corp., and the QMI Industrial Company Ltd.