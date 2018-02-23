Outernets, a tech start-up based in New York, is working with retailers to “transform” store windows into interactive, digital displays aimed at capturing the attention of shoppers. The company, founded by Omer Golan, said it is “dedicated to creating compelling, dynamic experiences for the benefit of your business.”

These experiences include videos and content deployed in a more contextual way. Here, Golan, who is also chief executive officer, explains how the technology engages consumers.

WWD: Consumers are bombarded with thousands of marketing messages each day. How does Outernets help brands and retailers cut through this marketing din?

Omer Golan: Outernets is redesigning off-line marketing by personalizing it for consumers and crafting relevant, scalable, interactive experiential content that transforms the message of advertising from a monologue into an ongoing dialogue. We “gamify” marketing messages and help consumers get involved and connect with the brand on a deeper, more meaningful level (although less aware).

Our ads also feel less annoying because they are optimized to be as relevant and contextual as possible, based on demography, time, weather, location and more.

WWD: For retailers, how does this technology convert foot traffic into sales?

O.G.: We look at the retailer’s storefront window as their homepage online. Just like they put a lot of effort into understanding their online customers, they must do the same off-line. They need to understand who passed by, serve them with personalized engaging content with compelling contextual messages, and focus on the customer’s experience and on creating positive memories for them that will be tied with the brand and its offering. Outernets’ operating system allows them that by harvesting the power of AI to bridge the knowledge gap between offline and online marketers.

WWD: How is machine learning applied in this marketing technology?

O.G.: We use machine learning for many different things, from detection, tracking and classifying humans and objects, to recommendation engines and more. Machines learning helps us get better and better with each experience and location that we power.

WWD: What are some of the data and analytics generated by this technology, and how can retailers and brands leverage it?

O.G.: From simple demographic information about every moment and every piece of content, to emotion analysis, brands, style and behavior of customers. Brands use this information to better segment their audience and serve them with more relevant content that converts better and feels less like an ad and more like a service that benefits the customers.

