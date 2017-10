Overstock.com has announced its integration of Spotfront’s PromoteIQ platform. The software enables its customers to select categories for promotions such as strategic pricing and control. Vendors gain access to the program through a unified, automated platform.With the platform, Overstock plans to incorporate an in-house self-service marketing platform powered by the PromoteIQ platform. With this functionality, vendors will appeal to Overstock for native product placements. The e-commerce site will also be able to easily devise, control and manage in-house vendor marketing.Overstock vendors will also be able to curate new touch points with shoppers throughout the entire purchase path. Campaign ROI will be depicted with transparent product marketing analytics to best inform future strategies, as well. “PromoteIQ’s unique methodology is optimized to deliver the most relevant high-quality products to in-store shoppers,” a company spokesman said.As online retailers continue to mature, the necessity for deploying robust marketing solutions complete with deep analytics to track the success of various strategies is paramount. For traditional brands and retailers aiming to up their omnichannel shopping experiences, using software that delivers insights into shopper preferences and correlating behavior will deliver real-time feedback to marketers.What’s more, mining said insights to inform social media efforts will aid in rebuilding dissolving brand loyalty. By tapping carefully vetted microinfluencers, brands stand to appeal to consumers despite the increasingly cluttered landscape.There's much to gain by launching small-scale and large-scale social efforts, too. For example, Nike’s recent campaign with model Bella Hadid instilled a sense of authenticity, and also bolstered the brand’s relevance to Gen Z-ers. According to Tribe Dynamics, the socially driven campaign contributed to its $357.1 million in earned media value.More from WWD:Winners Win: Adidas, Nike, Under Armour Lead Activewear VerticalHoliday 2017 Forecast: Desktops Still Dominate ConversionsBrick-and-Mortars Refuse to Bow Down to Online-Only Competitors