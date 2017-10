The world of mobile payments just got a little bigger: On Monday, Google launched its latest tool that lets consumers pay for online goods.

First announced in May at its I/O developer conference, “Pay With Google” aims to bring together the search giant’s various payment methods covering Google Wallet, Android Pay and any credit or debit card credentials stored in the Chrome web browser, YouTube or Google Play. The new feature was designed for shoppers without Android Pay accounts, giving them an easier way to buy things through Android apps without having to type out credit card numbers repeatedly.