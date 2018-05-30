Retail commerce software and services provider PCMS named Thomas Schuetz as senior vice president of operations for the Americas.

PCMS said in a statement that “Schuetz will inject organizational efficiency and direction into the fast-paced, rapidly evolving environment at PCMS.” Schuetz previously served as chief information officer at Century 21 Department Stores. He also held several positions at companies such as Luxottica, H. H. Gregg, Macy’s, Lord & Taylor, May Department Stores, J. Crew and Hudson’s Bay Trading Co. Schuetz has also worked “with several other retail and consumer products companies during his time at Deloitte Consulting/ICS,” PCMS noted.

Chief executive officer of PCMS Andy Winans described Schuetz’s addition to the company as “a very strategic hire, filling in the retail and operations experience we need for our expansion plans.” The ceo added that Schuetz’s experience includes “enterprise project delivery, operations, and cloud migration,” which makes him “the right candidate to deliver day-to-day on continued expansion of our engaged commerce retail platform and services offering in North America.”

The company’s solution includes its Vision Commerce Suite. On Tuesday, the company released findings from its consumer survey, “Navigating Modern Retail,” which unlocked some consumer demands for their in-store experiences. The survey found that 49 percent of respondents “want to be able to research and order goods through staff-operated digital tablets in stores.”

Other findings included that 37 percent of shoppers “want to research and order goods in stores themselves, using digital kiosks or electronic shelf labels with QR codes” while 29 percent “want to be able to order an out-of-stock item from another store or the e-commerce site, at the checkout and have it delivered to their home.”

