Ebay Inc., Hudson’s Bay Co. and Zumiez Inc. were among the companies cited by Pitney Bowes Inc. in its 2017 Retail Revolution Awards program.

The company said the awards “honor leading global commerce innovators, early adopters and creative problem solvers who are finding new ways to facilitate commerce by understanding consumers, thinking ‘outside the box’ and delivering on the unified commerce promise.”

The awards were given during Pitney Bowes’ Retail Revolution Conference, which was held this past week in Orlando, Fla., and where industry stakeholders discussed “changing market dynamics, industry innovations and the most critical issues facing retailers today.”

Ebay was awarded the 2017 Retail Revolution Award for “being a pioneer in the cross-border industry by providing millions of eBay sellers in the U.S. and U.K. an opportunity to reach many millions of buyers around the world.” Pitney Bowes said the company’s “unwavering focus on innovation” creates a positive experience for sellers and well as buyers on the site.

Hudson’s Bay was awarded the prize because it is “recognized as a pioneer in cross-border commerce and a partner focused on continuous innovation.” Pitney Bowes noted that the department store retailer “expanded its ship-from-store offering and improved its distribution networks, as it continues to expand globally.”

Zumiez received the award for its work in “creating a consumer-driven operation” that responds to the needs of consumers. Other winners included Harrods for its global e-commerce efforts, and Visible Supply Chain Management, which “is receiving this recognition for its openness to new ideas and technology, and for its focus on creating a better warehouse management process for its customers,” Pitney Bowes said.

Lila Snyder, executive vice president and president of global e-commerce at Pitney Bowes, said “creativity and the desire to better serve the consumer is what makes successful commerce leaders. This year’s winners truly stand out from the crowd. Their incredible stories are a testament to the innovation that is happening in our industry.”

