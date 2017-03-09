Pitney Bowes Inc. said today that it has created a new practice area to help companies who are going through digital transformations.

The firm’s “data practice” aims to accelerate “digital transformation initiatives” at companies in various sectors. Pitney Bowes said this new business area is a cross-company practice that will work with businesses such as retailers and fashion apparel brands to utilize data and analytics that will help them “deliver a superior customer experience, support product and service innovation, and optimize business processes.”

The company noted that data-driven insights about consumers and clients is essential in today’s “hyper-connected” environment. The launch of this business practice is driven by ongoing changes in the market. Pitney Bowes said it “sees the increased opportunity to help businesses, both large and small, to better integrate and enrich data with location-based information to better understand and engage with customers.”

Dan Adams, former chief executive officer of Maponics, which was acquired by Pitney Bowes, will serve as vice president of product management of data for the company as part of this new practice area. In this role, Adams will “set the corporate strategy to monetize cross-company data assets,” the firm noted adding that Olga Lagunova, the chief data and analytics officer for Pitney Bowes, will serve as the lead the researcher and developer of new data products.

Adams said the company’s objective is to “support our customer’s desire to increase the value of location-based data and deliver competitive differentiation. Data has been at the core of our business for close to 100 years. We have access to billions of unique and proprietary data points, and we have the ability to transform them into actionable insights.”

Lagunova said the company owns “unique data assets — combined with our capabilities within Big Data, spatial analytics and machine learning— is powering our own digital transformation.” Lagunova said the company is using this knowledge “to help our clients go through similar transformations and to provide business outcomes that help improve their own customer experience.”