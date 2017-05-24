Pitney Bowes, a commerce solutions company, said it partnered with the U.S. Postal Service to help modernize and streamline mailing proficiencies. Its EngageOne Video technology will provide interactive USPS experiences for mail owners and mail service providers aimed to advise customers on how to optimize value from USPS’ 2017 mailing promotions and informed delivery campaigns.

The deal reflects the needs of the modern-day consumer, the companies said, as USPS aspires to meet the expectations of its customers that regularly interact and communicate in a digital world. Its mailing promotions and informed delivery campaigns now integrate digital experiences with physical mail processes to grow mail volume and interconnectivity. Mailing promotions for 2017 include: Earned Value Reply Mail; Emerging and Advanced Technology; Tactile, Sensory and Interactive Mailpiece Engagement; Direct Mail Starter; Color Transpromo, and Mobile Shopping.

Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Informed delivery is a consumer-facing notification feature that provides daily digital previews of soon-to-be delivered mail. USPS said the feature has the potential to assist industries across a wide variety of sectors, namely financial services, retail, insurance, government, e-commerce and telecom. With the solution, mailers can seize the opportunity to further expand customer engagement via digital campaigns and synchronized direct mail.

Eighty-eight percent of recipients check their informed delivery mailbox every day, which empowers multichannel marketing campaigns to generate multiple impressions, according to USPS. Mailers can also increase mail volume, grow their client base, streamline services and uncover new streams of revenue.

Pitney Bowes’ EngageOne Video solution offers customer service, sales, marketing and educational resources customized for each viewer. Options for self-selecting topics and “actions” is personalized and tailored to the needs of the consumer. The solution also educates mail service providers on how to increase customer engagement and includes information about registration, promotional periods and discounts.

Bob Guidotti, the executive vice president and president of software solutions for Pitney Bowes, said, “Direct mail remains one of the most effective marketing tools available today. But as our physical and digital worlds merge, organizations must leverage both to succeed.”

