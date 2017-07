PMX Agency, an integrated marketing firm, released its “Back to School” report, which analyzes consumer search and purchase behaviors for K-12 and college-age trends. Its search interest data, which details products, tactics and trends, was captured from July to August 2016.

The study found that the primary incentive for back-to-school shopping is free shipping, with 89 percent and 84 percent of K-12 and college-age respondents planning to use back-to-school shipping incentives, respectively. In recent years, shopping holidays such as Amazon's Prime Day have caused concern for competing retailers. Amazon's Prime Day began the evening of July 10 through July 11 and lasted a total of 30 hours to offer consumers the opportunity to take advantage of steep discounts and expedited free shipping on a variety of goods.