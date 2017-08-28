Pacific Sunwear of California LLC said today that its mobile commerce app was done in partnership with PredictSpring, and has resulted in a year-over-year app-generated sales gain of nearly 46 percent for July. The retailer’s adoption of the app was aimed at improving the overall shopping experience for their consumers via features that include “Shoppable Instagram” and loyalty program integration.

Terms of the partnership were not disclosed. The app is available at the Apple App Store as well as Google Play Store. PredictSpring said the “integration of PredictSpring with Salesforce Commerce Cloud allowed for the rapid go-to-market of the PacSun mobile app — a factor that proved critical to the app’s immediate success.”

The Anaheim, Calif.-based specialty apparel retailer said the “Instagram Shop-the-Look” feature allows consumers to “easily browse and purchase directly from the PacSun Instagram feed.” Regarding the loyalty integration, PacSun said its members can “easily view and manage their MyGSOM Rewards points and activity. The app also offers users access to wish lists and a store locator, and incorporates push and geo-fenced notifications to keep customers engaged and drive purchases via the app and in-store.”

The retailer’s MyGSOM Rewards program offers shoppers a $5 reward for signing up, 10 points for every $1 spent and $5 for 1,250 points earned. Eugene Lai, director of digital at PacSun, said “mobile plays an important role in consumers’ everyday lives, and we know that translates to when and where they are shopping.”

“Since partnering with PredictSpring, PacSun has increased year-over-year app revenue by 45.8 percent, and we have enhanced our app experience to engage with our customers in a meaningful way,” Lai added.

Nitin Mangtani, founder and chief executive officer of PredictSpring, said his firm provided PacSun with “an exceptionally fast and visually rich app experience that their Millennial and mobile-savvy consumer has come to demand. We have also simplified online merchandising and creative processes, empowering business users to make quick and effortless updates to products and content without lengthy development cycles.”

PacSun operates 583 stores in 50 states as well as in Puerto Rico and on pacsun.com. Aside from PacSun, PredictSpring clients include Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Cole Haan, Claire’s, Vineyard Vines, New York & Co., Skechers and Charlotte Russe.

