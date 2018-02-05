Supply chain solution-provider PTC has partnered with NCR Corporation, an omni-channel provider. The collaboration will aim to devise a new service that will inform a customer’s entire ecosystem. Retailers, financial institutions and restaurant chains will be able to optimize the full cost of ownership of their IT infrastructure in addition to administrative payments.

“Having an IoT [Internet of Things] centric platform that can scale with the complex needs of secured ubiquitous connectivity is key in driving digital connected experiences,” said Venkat Ramamurthy, general manager of digital connected services portfolio and commercialization at NCR Corporation. “Adding PTC’s ThingWorx platform to the NCR portfolio strengthens the services lifecycle management capabilities to be more proactive and predictive in nature. This enables our customers near real-time insights to help minimize their IT spend and elevate their consumer experience.”

With the growing necessity of integrating physical and digital platforms, retailers are increasingly charged with accessing and analyzing consumer data at an accelerating rate. The partnership will support NCR users’ expedited access to crucial insights. A purveyor of one of the largest data warehouses, NCR currently services over 2.5 million devices of more than 300 vendors.

“By integrating PTC’s technology, NCR can now connect all active and passive devices across the front and back end of a store into its database and provide real-time insights through advanced analytics to help optimize spend and improve decision-making precision,” said a spokesman for NCR Corporation.

Darren Glenister, vice president of innovation and retail, said, “With the IoT, retailers have the opportunity to shape the future of retail and optimize the consumer experience. We look forward to working with NCR to drive the convergence of physical and digital commerce.”

