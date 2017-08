Respect Your Universe, a Canadian athletic apparel and accessories brand, said it partnered with Global-e, a cross-border e-commerce solutions company, to allow shoppers to purchase its products in more than 190 countries. The collaboration creates an integrated, seamless and localized shopping experience for RYU's digital customer base.

The partnership enables RYU shoppers to purchase items in 95 currencies and 50 different payment methods with the incorporation of local duty and tax calculations. Global-e's platform also allows its customers to experience multilingual checkouts and track packages everywhere outside of North America.