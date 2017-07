Lifestyle brand Sundance has partnered with RetailNext Inc. to deploy the company's "smart store" analytics solution, which is designed to "optimize shopper experiences." It's a multiyear agreement. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sundance, which offers women's wear, men's, footwear, home goods and jewelry, will roll out the platform across its stores, the retailer noted. David Lindell, vice president of retail at Sundance Holdings Group LLC, said RetailNext's solutions "fit within our brand and operating functionality seamlessly, making opportunities transparent and providing us with the data to capitalize on those opportunities.”