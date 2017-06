In the midst of retail's identity crisis, brands continue to search for ways to increase foot traffic into brick-and-mortar stores. Companies such as Retale, which describes itself as a "technology company that develops mobile-first shopping experiences," encourages consumers to shop in-store. Retale's portfolio of products and services reach 26 million mobile users every month across 200 countries. The firm is part of the Bonial.com Group.

Christian Gaiser, chief executive officer and founder of the Bonial.com Group, is also an angel investor for more than 15 companies throughout the U.S. and Europe. He has worked for Goldman Sachs Private Equity in London, McKinsey & Co. in Vienna and Zurich, the Monitor Group/Ermgassen & Co. in London and at SAP Investor Relations in Walldorf.