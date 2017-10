Revolve Clothing has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to advise it on future growth strategies, including raising funds to take advantage of expansion opportunities to continue to drive financial growth. The online retailer is said to be eyeing an initial public offering and reportedly considers itself a strong candidate for entering the public markets, a source close to Revolve said.

The Cerritos, Calif.-based retailer expects 2017 sales of over $1 billion and the company's average annual growth rate is 33 percent.