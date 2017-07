E-commerce fraud prevention solution provider Riskified received a new round of series C "growth stage" funding totaling $33 million, which brings its total funding to $64 million. The company said the funding will help it continue to develop its technology as well as grow its team in Tel Aviv and in New York, and also "expand into new markets."

The firm's solution leverages a machine learning algorithm and behavioral analytics to help mitigate fraud. Riskified's technology also uses its own, broad network to "amplify" fraud prevention for its user merchants. The company's solution works by reviewing transactions for signs of fraud — without impacting the consumer's shopping experience.