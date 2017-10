Timing is everything. Rue La La has explored this concept with its roll out of Nanigans Incrementality, a new cross-channel SaaS platform. The software enables marketers to measure and maximize digital ad spend as related to incremental revenue.“Serving ads to shoppers who are already inclined to buy is a waste of money and skews ad spend effectiveness,” said Ric Calvillo, cofounder and chief executive officer of Nanigans. “The only true measure of ad effectiveness that matters is incremental revenue. This is the additional revenue generated by advertising that would otherwise not have been captured without the ad spend. You wouldn’t hand out $20 bills to shoppers at the register, so why advertise online to people who are about to buy without seeing an ad?”The platform deploys machine learning to provide its customers accurate directions on reaching end-consumers for strategic media spend and, ultimately, revenue. Rue La La has posted gains, while conserving on overall ad spend since using Nanigan’s software.“Through storytelling, Rue La La is changing the entire shopping experience, and knowing when an ad will tip the scale for a particular shopper is a critical piece of a profitable retargeting strategy,” said Rue La La’s Jeff Steeves, senior vice president of marketing. “We’re constantly analyzing the merchandise our members buy, and searching for solutions to maximize the impact our ad spend has on sales and customer loyalty. We’ve been interested in incrementality for years, and Nanigans has enabled us to directly optimize for incremental sales utilizing their functionality.”Nanigans enables marketers to reach the most appropriate, prospective shoppers through a variety of channels — including Google AdX and AppNexus. With ongoing multiplying and diversifying social channels, marketers have been charged with staying ahead of the curve with launching campaigns through the most accurate venues before shoppers are even active in order to have content available once migration occurs.More from WWD:

