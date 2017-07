Fashion apparel and accessories retailer S. Oliver has selected software from Manhattan Associates to help create a more "seamless shopping experience across channels" for its consumers, the German company said, adding that the investment is part of the execution of the "next phase of its omnichannel growth strategy."

S. Oliver said it will be deploying Manhattan’s "Distributed Order Management" and "Store Fulfillment" solutions to "orchestrate orders and to provide customers with more reliability and convenience in terms of how they take delivery of goods." Financial terms of the technology investment was not disclosed.