After a soft launch of its “Associate App” designed for small- to midsize businesses last fall, Salesfloor is now fully offering the platform to this retail segment. The mobile application was previously used by large national retail chains including Bloomingdale’s, Ann Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue and Kiehl’s, among others. SMB retailers that have recently signed on to use the platform include apparel chain Peruvian Connection and lingerie brand Between the Sheets.

The Salesfloor app is used by store associates to better serve customers by connecting with them via social media, text messaging and other online channels. “The solution has proved to increase retailers’ online sales conversion rates by up to 10 times, increase average order value size by 50 percent and reduce return rates by 40 percent,” the company said.

Salesfloor said the implementation time of the platform takes less than four weeks, and noted that store associates from smaller retailers “are now able to access the same core Salesfloor features as their larger competitors.” Oscar Sachs, chief executive officer and cofounder of Salesfloor, described the rollout of the SMB version of the platform as a “company milestone.” Salesfloor was founded in 2013.

Aaron Tobin, vice president of marketing and e-commerce at Between the Sheets, said the app is “exactly what our stores have been asking for and now we can finally provide a solution that makes sense for our business.”

