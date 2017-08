The Salesforce Q2 2017 Shopping Index confirmed that consumers are increasingly shifting their shopping and perusing to mobile phones. The analysis noted that social and mobile commerce continues to be prime influences in shaping the retail landscape.

To mine the conclusions, the index reviewed shopping activity of 716 digital commerce sites. Thirty-five countries and 500 million shoppers — and two billion visits — were included in the analysis. To qualify for inclusion, a digital commerce site must have transacted between the second quarter of 2015 and the same period this year and also met a monthly minimum visit threshold.