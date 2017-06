With voice-activation technologies such as Amazon’s Echo, Apple Siri and Google Assistant becoming commonplace features, Samsung has joined the category with its recent updates to Bixby. Select Samsung Galaxy S8 and 8 Plus owners will be able to test the newly added voice-command functionality.

As with its competitors, the app deploys artificial intelligence — or AI — to better understand its users’ behavior to organically provide frequently tapped services like reminders, photo organization and social notifications. The new updates integrate voice-activation controls and touch to allow Samsung Galaxy S8 and 8 Plus owners to navigate their smartphone apps, services and settings.