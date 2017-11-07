Craze Screenshop, a new iPhone app that's received a helping hand from Kim Kardashian, is looking to make buying fashion online easier — and is borrowing a page from the world of mobile music to do it.The app, officially introduced Tuesday, gives fashionistas a new mechanism for searching and shopping styles directly from screenshots and other photos. Screenshop bills it as “Shazam for fashion,” referring to the app that helps users identify music they're hearing.

Chief technology officer Jonathan Caras said the app pulls results from the inventories of as many as 450 retail and brand partners — including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Selfridges, Nordstrom, Yoox, Farfetch, Revolve and Topshop.

The idea was the brainchild of Molly Hurwitz and cofounders Mark Fishman and Meir Hurwitz, cofounder and chief marketing officer.