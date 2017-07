Edward S. Lampert is taking an "if you can’t be ‘em, join ‘em" approach and linking with Amazon to sell Kenmore appliances.

Investors, who have been nervously watching Lampert’s cash-strapped Sears Holding Corp., gave the deal two thumbs up and sent Sears stock up as much as 24 percent in midday trading, before shares closed with a gain of 10.6 percent to $9.60 on Wall Street. Amazon stock also moved up, but much less definitely, gaining 0.2 percent to $1,028.70.