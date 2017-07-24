Beauty retailer Sephora SEA Digital has partnered with payments platform Adyen to offer shoppers UnionPay SecurePlus on www.sephora.hk.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Customers of Sephora’s online store in Hong Kong will become the first-ever-shoppers to use UnionPay SecurePlus, a new offering from UnionPay International,” the companies said in a joint statement. “SecurePlus allows credit and debit payments to occur within the merchant site, allowing a more seamless and secure payment flow. Currently, Sephora’s online stores across Asia-Pacific are equipped to accept UnionPay debit and credit card payments.”

UnionPay is a global credit and debit card provider with over 6.5 billion cards that have been issued worldwide, the company said, adding that SecurePlus works in line with UnionPay’s current financial solutions and that the new feature will “enable easier access to recurring payments for both credit cards and debit cards.”

Shuan Ghaidan, director of products at UnionPay International, described online payment solutions as an “integral part” of its portfolio of products. Ghaidan said “being able to launch SecurePlus on an established and global retail platform such as www.sephora.hk is a boon for UnionPay cardholders.”

Warren Hayashi, president of the Asia-Pacific region at Adyen, noted that SecurePlus is the type of solution that creates a better shopping experience. “Brands like Sephora SEA put the customer at the center of the online experience and work hard to ensure a frictionless e-commerce experience, Hayashi said. “Trusted, seamless payment options via any device is key to delivering a great customer experience.”

Investments and collaborations such as this come at a time when online fraud is experiencing sharp increases in the level of activity, which is paralleled by double-digit growth of online shopping.

Alexis Horowitz-Burdick, managing director of Sephora SEA Digital, said the goal of the collaboration with Adyen is to continue to create “a seamless shopping experience for our customers in the city [Hong Kong].” Horowitz-Burdick also noted that the company has been working with Adyen to “process payments on our online site across six markets in South East Asia. Building on our partnership with Adyen, we are able to tap onto their expertise on-ground.”

