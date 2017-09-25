Software as a service shopping app platform Shopgate has announced the launch of automated push notifications, powered by its building push notification engine. The new functionality aims to enhance consumer engagement through personalized messages based on their shopping behavior.

“Push notifications not only simplify the mobile app experience but also require less effort on the part of the consumer to engage with a retailer or brand,” said Marc Biel, chief executive officer of Shopgate. “With Shopgate’s new automated push notifications, merchants and retailers can now further customize their messages to send relevant offers and updates to the right consumer 24/7.”

The new features incorporate strategies in order to motivate shopping and reconnect with inactive consumers. Merchants have the ability to coordinate push notifications for shoppers who have been inactive for a set period of time — retailers and brands have the option to include specialized deals or discounts through the messaging in order to lure back shoppers.

Abandoned shopping carts are also addressed here — Shopgate customers have the option to send push notifications in order to resolve stagnant shopping within a set amount of time.

Purchases are also promoted through push notifications that disclose special deals, sales and discounts. Retailers and merchants have the option to send push messages when a shopper’s favorites are listed on sale. Once a purchase is completed, consumers can be sent notifications once their order is shipped.

As mobile commerce continues to rise, retailers and brands are charged with engaging with their consumers through the preferred channels. Discerning methodology in order to retain — and not turn off — increasingly fickle customers through purposeful messages that speak directly to their preferences will enhance their shopping journey and build brand loyalty.

Shopgate works with customers including Kangol, Verbero, Samuels Jewelers and Art Naturals, among others.

