Shopify and Magnolia Home, the home and lifestyle brand created by HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines, added a new statement piece to the latter’s iPhone app: Augmented Reality. Just released, the update allows Magnolia Market users to see how virtual products would look in their real-life homes before buying.

To find the feature, users can fire up the iOS 11 app and go to a new section called “Preview in Your Home.” As simple as tapping an image to enlarge, people can tap the AR preview and point their camera to see the object placed in their actual room. A selection of the products is available for AR viewing now.