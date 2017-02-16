Organizers of retail and e-commerce event Shoptalk said applications are being accepted for a “Hosted Retailers & Brands Program” — until Friday at midnight. The organizers said there are more than 100 retailers and brands who have already been accepted into the program.

“The newly designed program connects retailers and brands with technology companies,” organizers said in a statement. “Participating retailers and brands receive complimentary tickets to Shoptalk 2017 as well as $750 in travel reimbursement while agreeing to have eight 15-minute meetings with Shoptalk’s exhibiting companies.”

The deadline for applications is Feb. 17 at midnight. The organizers also noted that the meetings “are being curated on behalf of participants to ensure they are as useful and productive as possible.” Shoptalk takes place March 19 to 22 at the Aria in Las Vegas.

This year, featured speakers include: Brian Cornell, chief executive officer of Target Corp.; Mindy Grossman, ceo of HSNi; Devin Wenig, ceo of eBay; Marc Lore, ceo of Walmart.com; Kevin Mansell, ceo of Kohl’s Corp., and Calvin McDonald, ceo of Sephora, among others.

Last month, organizers of Shoptalk said it received $2 million in venture capital funding to launch “Shoptalk Europe,” which will be held at the Bella Center in Copenhagen on Oct. 9 through 11.