There are a lot of Apple Watches on the streets of New York and San Francisco — even if much of the world seems able to carry on without wearing their technology. Yet after a lull in the smartwatch category, experts said updates on existing models and new looks from more fashion brands could help change their minds.The latest Apple Watch, the Series 3, has enjoyed positive reception so far. Despite early connection issues that affected some review units, GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives remained enthusiastic about the wearable. As a standalone capable of working without a phone, it’s a “game-changer release,” he said, and it could allow Apple to “open up this wearables category for the coming years.” In the near term, GBH expects the watch to drive holiday sales.It won’t tackle the market alone. The fashion world is taking up the wearable tech with its interpretation of smarter-looking smartwatches. The latest comes courtesy of two well-known brands: Today, DKNY launches its $155 DKNY Minute smartwatch, and last week, Tory Burch released its ToryTrack Collins lineup, starting at $250.[caption id="attachment_11042083" align="alignnone" width="300"] The DKNY Minute hybrid smartwatch launches Tuesday.[/caption]The collections, products of the brands’ relationship with watch company Fossil Group, represent their respective companies’ first foray into hybrid smartwatches — a category that blends the classic styling of analog dials with connected features like notifications, music control and activity tracking. The ToryTrack even puts a remote smartphone camera shutter on the wrist.“Having one watch that has my music, a camera and an activity tracker is efficient and practical,” said Tory Burch, chief executive officer and chief creative officer. Her company has long been intrigued by wearable technology, having previously designed Fitbit accessories. Now that fascination fixes the brand’s discerning eye on a burgeoning smartwatch market.That’s quite a switch in sentiment from the grim market predictions earlier this year. The tech sector had just seen makers — such as Motorola, Pebble, TomTom, Jawbone and others — either back off the category or sell their businesses. That, plus middling sales, prompted proclamations that the wearable tech was over. Fans of Android Wear, Google’s wearable-tech software, fretted over the fact that the company failed to make any major announcements about its wearable platform at its I/O conference in May. Then it overlooked the subject again at its Pixel 2 event last month where it debuted new phones, connected speakers, smart ear buds and other items — but no watches.When Android Wear devices suddenly disappeared from the company’s online store, devotees feared the worst.But looks can be deceiving. Googler Hoi Lam, a staff developer advocate, explained on Twitter that the web site changed to focus on the company’s own branded products, not to kill off or downplay the products. The tech company even invested “in custom store fronts with online retailers,” he tweeted.

In other words, the smartwatch is not dead.

“One way that we look at how things are being received are the units being activated by people, and we’ve seen very continuous growth,” said David Singleton, vice president of engineering at Google and lead for the Android Wear team. “The business is seasonal. You’d see the spike around the holiday season. But if you look at the trend over time, it’s very consistently going upwards.”