SMCP — the parent company of Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot — has tapped PredictSpring, a unified platform for mobile apps across channels, to deploy a mobile store associate app to enhance digital store experiences. The app will align online and offline segments and will aim to improve shopping journeys for Maje by partnering with both PredictSpring and Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

“Stores play a critical role in SMCP’s direct-to-consumer strategy and through the partnership with PredictSpring, we have created a premium digital in-store experience for both the associate and the customer. Our store associates have been impressed with the app’s ease of use and functionality and have quickly adopted this new technology,” said Flavien d’Audiffret, SMCP digital and CRM director.

With the new technology, in-store associates will be empowered to deliver white-glove service. The software will deliver endless aisle features, which will allow store associates to review availability of online inventory and within stores close by. It will aim to minimize out-of-stock roadblocks, while maximizing inventory at secondary or smaller boutique locations.

In line with that, store associates will have access to a shopper’s information, previous e-commerce purchases, and what items have been added to an online shopping cart. Furthermore, mobile point-of-sale checkouts will be available to provide access to customers’ preferred payment methods.

Branded content will also play a role in connecting with shoppers, while upping brand messaging. Shoppers will have the ability to peruse look books, social posts and brand news.

“The modern store experience goes beyond the transaction, it’s about building a relationship with the customer and providing a concierge-driven experience. Equipping store associates with innovative tablet-based technology enables them to better serve and engage with the customer,” said Nitin Mangtani, founder and chief executive officer of PredictSpring.

