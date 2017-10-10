Snapchat just revealed a major update to its user experience: On Tuesday, the company unveiled Context Cards, a new discovery tool that conjures contextual information about users’ Snaps and offers a connection point for other services.

The company declined to offer comment, but in its blog post, it described the feature as “a new way to learn more about what you see on Snapchat.” Shares that feature Context Cards include a “More” link at the bottom of the screen. Users merely swipe up to see basic contact information, then a stream of details — including restaurant reviews and reservations, ride-hailing details, maps and other info — as well as any other relevant Snaps from other people.