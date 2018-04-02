Souler, the social media commerce platform that connects consumers with brands and influencers, has expanded its roster of companies with the addition of Ben Sherman, Nambé and Rockport.

Since launching last November, the platform now has hundreds of influencers working with more than 100 companies, which include Billy Baker Co., Cockpit USA, Creative Recreation, Earth Brands, Grey New York Grey New England, Jack Mason, Liv Watches, Margot Elena, Maud Heline and Members Only, among many others. “These brands significantly increase the number of products in a variety of categories available for influencers and bloggers to offer their followers and for consumers to purchase via the Souler platform,” the company said.

Souler is designed to connect brands and influencers with consumers by “enabling popular social media influencers and bloggers to easily curate, promote and sell branded products from their own dedicated digital storefronts without the hassle of building their own site, managing physical inventory, shipping or customer service,” the company said in a statement adding that influencers choose the products they want to feature in their online stores and then promote the sale of these products on their social media channels.

The influencers receive a commission, and orders are fulfilled directly by the vendor using a dropship platform from RevCascade, which created Souler. Souler’s cofounder Josh Wexler described the impact of influencers as “undeniable” as they collectively reach “hundreds of millions of consumers.”

“By creating a seamless way for brands and influencers to connect with these consumers, Souler enables brands to increase awareness, significantly broaden their distribution and dramatically increase their e-commerce revenue, while fully maintaining control of their products, pricing and influencer relationships,” he said.

Cofounder Andrea Tobin said the concept of an influencer e-commerce platform “benefits consumers, influencers and brands alike.” Tobin said shoppers get easy access to curated products “while influencers gain a new source of revenue. Our growing list of brands is proof that our fully integrated platform successfully combines the power of social media with the e-commerce ecosystem to give brands access to consumers that until now may have been unreachable.”

Other notable brands that have signed on to the platform include William Rast, the brand launched by Justin Timberlake, Body Glove, the surf brand, and home good brand Malibu Luxxe.

