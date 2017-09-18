Fashion Tech Forum, a platform that connects leaders in fashion, retail and technology, released a speaker lineup for its fourth annual conference via Karen Harvey, the chief executive officer of Karen Harvey Consulting Group and founder of Fashion Tech Forum, and Mike Dennison, president of the Consumer Technologies group at Flex.

The event will take place at 3Labs in Culver City, Los Angeles on Oct. 6.

Fashion Tech Forum unites c-level founders, leaders and investors in the fashion and technology sectors to discuss partnership and business opportunities, as well as “build hybrid companies of the future.” In past years, the conference has included more than 600 industry leaders.

This year’s speakers will include Angela Ahrendts, the senior vice president of retail at Apple; musical artist will.i.am, the founder and ceo of i.am+; John Hoke, the chief design officer at Nike Inc.; Virgil Abloh, the founder and creative director at Off White and Stephanie Phair, the chief strategy officer of Farfetch. The conference will be cohosted by Kate Dimmock, the fashion director at Amazon Fashion.

Harvey said, “It is imperative for today’s leaders to invest their time and energy exploring innovations, technology and potential partners in order to create the future of their brands and businesses. This robust one-day conference sheds light on the urgent needs of the business and creative communities, offering attendees an unparalleled opportunity to learn, connect and address their next steps.”

Regarding the forum’s location this year, Harvey said, “L.A. offers a unique energy where film, media, innovation, fashion and retail converge and opportunities for visionaries and trailblazers to collaborate abound. This event is not to be missed by those interested in moving their business forward.”

Additional speakers include: Andy Mooney, the ceo of Fender Musical Instruments Corporation; Julie Bornstein of Stitch Fix, Sephora and Nordstrom; Stacey Boyd, founder and ceo at Olivela; Adam Goldenberg, co-ceo at TechStyle; Nasiba Adilova, cofounder of The Tot; Adam Pritzker, chairman and ceo at Assembled Brands and Cate Holstein, founder and creative director at Khaite.

