Spring Gets Personal The mobile shopping platform launches personalization-heavy app. By Evan Clark on July 18, 2017 Mobile shopping company Spring is launching an app focusing on a personalized user experience. Carriero/IPA/REX/Shutterstock The latest dream for merchants wanting to cozy up to shoppers is to truly recognize them as individuals and migrate from a one-size-fits-all mass approach to laser targeting. It's a hard shift for established players, but younger, nimble companies are taking big steps in that direction.