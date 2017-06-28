It’s become difficult to remember a time when phones had buttons and directions had to be printed, and the iPhone has a lot to do with that. The iPhone was first described by Apple Inc. cofounder Steve Jobs in 2007 as a “revolution.” He was right. Using a BlackBerry (among the first and most popular of the "smartphones") is the tech equivalent of using an AOL e-mail account. And most cell phones on the market today are heavily inspired by technology made and marketed by Apple. But if that’s not enough proof of its technological and cultural cache, here is a quick list of other claims by Jobs that have been borne out:

A device "smarter than any that's ever been" ✅