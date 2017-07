Store No. 8 is putting its money on virtual reality.

The Wal-Mart Stores Inc.-supported Store No. 8 and Arianna Huffington's Thrive Global on Wednesday revealed the launch of a competition for the VR community, Innov8: V-Commerce, to uncover applications for immersive retail experiences. Accenture is a strategic innovation adviser to the competition, which has the lofty goal of finding "ideas with the potential to change the way people shop and live."