Since its inception in 2008, the Supima Design Competition has not only evolved into program that serves as a bridge between academic coursework and the realities of the runway, but also as a launchpad for new fashion talent.

The competition, an annual event that spotlights emerging design talent, celebrates a 10-event milestone this year for Supima, a nonprofit organization that promotes Supima cotton. There were two shows held in 2009, so this year's event marks 10 events in nine years. This year's competition will be held on Sept. 7 at Pier 59 Studios in New York.