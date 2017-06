Trivia time: What does the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Coco Chanel muse Suzy Parker and the current Casper mattress craze all have in common?

All three played a role in the development and current use of Pima cotton. Specifically, a premium variety of the cotton called "Supima" cotton that originates solely from California and parts of the Southwestern U.S. and is found in Brooks Brothers shirts and Levi Strauss & Co. jeans as well as home goods products such as high-end sheets and pillow cases.