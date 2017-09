Just as the fashion industry fixes its attention on what’s out, what’s now and what’s next, the tech industry has its own way of eyeing trends that could shape the consumer experience. One such microscope is the tech start-up showcase and one of the biggest is TechCrunch Disrupt, where some of the industry’s largest companies address or mingle with early-stage businesses with ambitious ideas.

The San Francisco installment kicked off Monday, and Intel chief executive officer Brian Krzanich took the stage to explain why the company is doubling down on technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence, while stepping back from wearables.