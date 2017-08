Duty-free fabric sourcing through U.S. “preference programs” has spurred substantial growth for countries abroad and in the developing world. Programs such as the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), Haiti Hope/Help and the Qualifying Industrial Zones (QIZ) grant countries enhanced access to the U.S. textile and apparel markets, which is encouraging trade and manufacturing opportunities overseas.

At the recent summer edition of Texworld, The Lenzing Group presented its lecture, “Sourcing in Preference Program Countries,” which featured a panel discussion with Tarek Kabil, Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry; Ashraf Rabiey, QIZ minister of Egypt; Gabi Bar, QIZ minister of Israel; Mark D’Sa, special project director for Haiti; and, as moderator, Gail Strickler of Brookfield Associates LLC.