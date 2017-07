In keeping up with evolving market demands, textile manufacturers are investing in energy-efficient technologies and sustainable materials as well as developing textiles to support activewear trends. Companies such as Texollini, a vertically integrated textile firm based in Long Beach, Calif., recently invested over $2 million in updated machinery to better align with the climate of the market.

Texollini, established in 1989, completes its entire knitting, dyeing, printing, finishing, quality assurance, research and development and design processes all under one roof. In its commitment to embrace emerging technologies and sustainability, the firm's investment enables Texollini to adhere to best practices for manufacturing and responsibly react to fast-fashion trends. Its chief executive officer and director of research and development, Daniel Kadisha, told WWD that "Texollini has invested in new knitting machines, dyeing and finishing machines to improve [its] efficiencies and quality, [while] also improving the environmental impact by meeting and exceeding the new regulations."